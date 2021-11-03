Good news for Sooryavanshi as Punjab allows 100% occupancy in cinemas

Just a couple of days back Bollywood Hungama had reported about how the Covid-19 restriction in terms of theatre occupancy might affect the business of Sooryavanshi. Well, now just as the Rohit Shetty directorial is hitting screens we hear that the Punjab government has lifted restrictions allowing 100% occupancy.

In fact, post the second wave, around Navratri and Dusshera the Punjab government had restructured the protocols allowing for 66% occupancy as compared to the 50% it was earlier. But now with cases dwindling, the government has lifted the restrictions. With this 100% occupancy the business of Sooryavanshi will certainly see a boost.

As for the film itself, Sooryavanshi that stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles will also see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making special appearances.

