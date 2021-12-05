Vijay Varma bumps into Deepika Padukone at the airport; shares selfie

Actor Vijay Varma has been constantly travelling from one city to another as he has many projects packed lined up. Recently, the actor was travelling to Delhi for a shoot from Mumbai. To his surprise, the actor bumped into none other than Deepika Padukone at the airport.
Taking to his social media, Vijay shared 2 selfies with Deepika. In the pictures, he can be seen in a super cool oversized red check shirt and wine coloured shades. While Deepika rocked a lavender pantsuit. Although Vijay met Deepika he was missing Ranveer Singh a lot. For the unversed, Vijay Varma and Ranveer Singh have worked together in the film 2019 biopic film Gully Boy and share a great rapport with each other. Sharing the selfies, Vijay wrote, "Look who I bumped into at the airport today. Da best. Baba is missed." Well, the selfie caught the attention of Ranveer and taking to the comment sections he wrote, "A Beauty and a Cutie" for his co-star and wife.
