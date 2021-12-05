Vijay Varma bumps into Deepika Padukone at the airport; shares selfie

Actor Vijay Varma has been constantly travelling from one city to another as he has many projects packed lined up. Recently, the actor was travelling to Delhi for a shoot from Mumbai. To his surprise, the actor bumped into none other than Deepika Padukone at the airport.

Taking to his social media, Vijay shared 2 selfies with Deepika. In the pictures, he can be seen in a super cool oversized red check shirt and wine coloured shades. While Deepika rocked a lavender pantsuit. Although Vijay met Deepika he was missing Ranveer Singh a lot. For the unversed, Vijay Varma and Ranveer Singh have worked together in the film 2019 biopic film Gully Boy and share a great rapport with each other. Sharing the selfies, Vijay wrote, "Look who I bumped into at the airport today. Da best. Baba is missed." Well, the selfie caught the attention of Ranveer and taking to the comment sections he wrote, "A Beauty and a Cutie" for his co-star and wife.

On the work front, Vijay Varma has projects like Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen, Hurdang and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena in the pipeline. While Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 along with Ranveer Singh.

