BTS deliver heartfelt speech after their GRAMMY-nominated global mega-hit ‘Butter’ named as Record Of The Year for Variety’s 2021 Hitmakers

On the heels of a record-breaking four-night run at Los Angeles’ brand new SoFi Stadium, 21st-century pop icons BTS continues their monumental year with their GRAMMY-nominated global mega-hit “Butter” being named Record Of The Year for Variety’s 2021 Hitmakers. “Butter” is currently nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. This is the act’s second GRAMMY nomination, with “Dynamite” nominated in 2020.

“We’d like to thank Variety for this amazing honor,” RM said in a pre-recorded speech on Saturday, November 4. “'Butter' holds a very special place in our heart. During these uncertain and turbulent times with the pandemic, we took time to look back on our past and present and decided to release ‘Butter’ in hopes of lifting spirits. The song became an anchor for us to enjoy what we can now and keep moving forward. We just finished the first in-person concert we longed for in two years, especially since the pandemic and this feels truly like the beginning of our new chapter.”

BTS is wrapping up their whirlwind trip to the United States that included two electric performances at the 2021 American Music Awards, an unforgettable appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and their sold out shows at SoFi Stadium. The LA tour marked the act’s first offline concert in two years, with Megan Thee Stallion and Chris Martin of Coldplay making surprise appearances throughout the run. On Friday, they topped off their run of live shows with a headline performance at iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks with "Butter," a global mega-hit dubbed 2021’s song of the summer. The song also earned the BTS “Artist of the Year” award at the 2021 American Music Awards.

