Small-Space Desks Are A Dream

For many of us, a home office is the stuff of our interior-design dreams. As much as we love the idea of getting work done from the comfort of our abodes, this requires space — which is exactly what our living environments don't have. But, before you nix the possibility of fitting a desk into your limited furniture lineup, let us introduce you to a small-space selection so clever and compact it will transform your WFH fantasies to realities. (Cue "Work From Home" by Fifth Harmony.)

We hunted down a range of fashionable and functional at-home workspaces built to fit in any array of cramped nooks and crannies. There are desks designed to wedge into empty corners; multipurpose styles that fold up when not in use; floating wall-mounted desks; some desks are made for standing; others can be converted into dual-purpose dining tables.

Don’t let square footage restrict you from creating your ideal WFH environment — scroll on to discover the small-space desks that will transform your apartment into an office fit for a boss.

Tangkula Wall-Mounted Desk

What better way to save space than with a desk that can actually be folded up and put away? This wall-mounted design also has multiple storage compartments so you can keep your space clear and clutter-free. Add an extra chair and you've got a quaint table situation for dinner dates!

Tangkula Fold Out Computer Desk, $, available at Amazon

Urban Outfitters Cory Folding Desk

Don't sacrifice style for space by investing in a desk with a solid, durable design that's built to fold up and tuck away when not in use.

Urban Outfitters Cory Folding Desk, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Hashtag Home Brantley Floating Desk

Your walls can actually be precious space-saving real estate if they’re not already covered in framed photos and artwork. This floating desk is a practical way to create a new and useable workspace without taking up room on the floor.

Hashtag Home Brantley Floating Desk, $, available at Wayfair

Joss & Main 1-Drawer Writing Desk

When you’re short on square footage (aren’t we all?), go for something fashionably functional like this simple, single-drawer desk. Its streamlined silhouette and modest size is just what any tight living situation needs.

Joss & Main 1 Drawer Writing Desk, $, available at Joss & Main

CB2 Sawyer White Leaning Desk



If you're lacking horizontal space, then build up with a tall leaning desk that offers optimized vertical storage.

CB2 Sawyer White Leaning Desk, $, available at CB2

Andover Mills Suri Corner Desk

Don't waste prime empty corner square footage in your already limited space — instead, go for a strategic desk that's built to conveniently wedge right in.

Andover Mills Suri Corner Desk, $, available at Wayfair

Anthropologie Quincy Desk

It doesn’t get much dreamier than this mid-century inspired piece crafted from eucalyptus wood with brass accents in a compact and storage-savvy design.

Anthropologie Quincy Desk, $, available at Anthropologie

Project 62 Loring Secretary Desk

This top-rated Target buy boasts major space-optimizing powers with a built-in trio of storage cubes and a fold-down workspace design.

Project 62 Loring Secretary Desk, $, available at Target

AllModern Space Desk

This slim standing desk puts a modern twist on your classic writing table. There are lots of storage spots and a slot for your smartphone, plus it’s ideal for anyone who likes to work while standing (it can even double as a podium if need be!).

All Modern 1 Drawer Space Desk, $, available at All Modern

West Elm Pop-Up Coffee Table

Isn’t this the most clever coffee table you ever did see? It’s made of solid wood and opens to reveal generous storage space and a pop-up top so you can work on your laptop within easy reach to the sofa.

West Elm Pop-Up Coffee Table, $, available at West Elm

Ktaxon Computer Desk

Turn absolutely any area of your home into an office with this adjustable computer desk that goes wherever you go, from your bed to the couch and beyond.

Ktaxon Computer Desk, $, available at Walmart

Haotian Ladder Bookcase

Always fantasized about having a home office, but figured your small apartment rendered that idea impossible? Meet the compact bookshelf that's here to change all that. It actually converts into a desktop, which doubles as a memo board when folded up.

Haotian Ladder Bookcase, $, available at Amazon

World Market Secretary Desk

With over 250 reviews and an average of 4.7 stars, you know you’re making a good choice with this vintage-inspired desk. According to one shopper, it’s the perfect size for work: “I use this desk as my primary workspace. I do not have a designated home office so this piece sits in the living room and can double as table space if needed. Just pull the top closed and voila.”

Cost Plus World Market Secretary Desk, $, available at Cost Plus World Market

Nathan James Home Office Computer Desk

This small but sturdy desk fits comfortably in a living room or bedroom without taking up too much space. It’s easy to assemble (you’ll need no more than 15 mins!) and has a built-in drawer for stowing away your keyboard and supplies.

Nathan James Computer Desk with Drawer, $, available at Amazon

