Amazon is essentially an IRL version of Ariel's treasure trove, famously detailed in her The Little Mermaid number, "Part Of Your World." Only instead of a cavernous hole 1000 leagues under the sea, all that "neat" stuff is housed on digital shelves across the web. And, instead of useless, "whozits," "whatzits," and, "thingamabobs," Amazon's best booty is a collection of secret weapon stuff that we never knew we needed and now we that we have it, simply can't live without — a collection we've come to call, the hidden gems.

Since this particular online product ocean runs deep, we decided to poll an in-the-know pool of online-shopping mermaids across the country for their absolute favorite buys. From fashion to tech, beauty, travel, home decor, and health and wellness, the hidden gems' list ahead covers products so unique that you may be entirely surprised to find they were snagged off Amazon. Scroll on to shop our secret treasure trove of Amazon's hidden gems and become a part of a world filled with beauty products that are actual magic, the breeziest summer essentials, genius home gadgets, and much more.

Don't forget to spread the good goods for our next round of Amazon hidden gems — we'd love to know what treasures you've tried, tested, and approved.

100% Pure Castor Oil Kit

Bree

How She Discovered It: "I had been complaining about my naturally short lashes to one of my friends and she recommended castor oil as the best natural strengthening and growth serum. I was searching for a 100% organic option and this one popped up with over 18,000 rave reviews. I hit purchase right away once I saw that it included a lash spool and a tiny brush for eyebrows!"

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "I was skeptical, but I've been using this product daily for just a month and already see a huge difference in the length and volume of my eyelashes. I can't wait to try it on my eyebrows next."

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Certified Organic 100% Pure Castor Oil Kit, $, available at Amazon

Scalp Massager

Olivia

How She Discovered It: "Due to Covid, I haven't been able to go to the hair salon recently and I've really been missing the scalp massages my stylist gives me when she washes my hair. I decided to search for a DIY option and thought this pack of 2 handheld massager tools looked like a promising option."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "I used this to scrub my shampoo into my hair and wow it got through my thick hair with ease. The long silicon bristles provided just the right amount of pressure without being harsh. I didn't realize how much tension I was holding in my scalp, but after my shower I felt like I had just been to the spa. "

Cbiumpro Scalp Massager, 2 Pack, $, available at Amazon

Satin Pillowcases

Emerson

How She Discovered It: "I had heard sleeping on cotton is really bad for your skin and hair, so I've always wanted satin or silk pillowcases, but haven't been up for spending $50+ for just one!"

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "Because of the price point, I was iffy about how these would feel IRL, but they are so smooth and buttery and make me feel like I'm sleeping at a 5-star hotel. I've also noticed a huge difference in my hair, it's way less frizzy when I wake up in the morning and my style is still intact from the day before. They come in so many colors so I'm definitely ordering a few more to mix and match."

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2 Pack, $, available at Amazon

Mini Waffle Maker

Riley

How She Discovered It: "Fall is my favorite season, so I always start prepping early. I know it's a little overkill, but I look forward to adding a little something pumpkin-related to my apartment each year (that won't take up too much space). This tiny pumpkin waffle maker had so many great reviews I just couldn't resist."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "This is literally the cutest thing I've ever seen. It's so tiny, which is actually perfect because each waffle cooks in literally one minute! I also use it way more than I thought I would…pro tip: frozen hash browns and cinnamon roll dough in a waffle maker is next level."

Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $, available at Amazon

Motivational Water Bottle With Time Marker

Ali

How She Discovered It: "I was searching for a water bottle to help motivate me to drink more water each day. I really didn't want a giant generic gallon bottle, so this ombre one immediately caught my eye."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "I really love this. It hold so much liquid, but is thin enough to fit in my car cup holder and the strap makes is easy to carry on my long walks. Its' cute-factor definitely makes me tote this around much more than a drinking glass, so I'm for sure drinking more water than ever before. It's super easy to clean and I can even throw it in the dishwasher. I'm definitely going to be buying the gallon version next."

Giotto 32oz Water Bottle With Time Marker, $, available at Amazon

