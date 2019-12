The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Philip Kurgan, 24, was last seen on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 11 p.m., in the Queen Street West and Callender Street area.

He is described as 5'3", 170 lbs., thin build, with short light brown hair. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.