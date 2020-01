The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Hakeem Abdella-Smith, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at approximately 7 p.m., in the Albion Road and Shendale Drive area.

He is described as medium build, brown eyes, short black hair, with a scratch under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green 'Nike' shoes.

Police have concerns for his safety.