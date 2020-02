The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Kenneth Joseph Blackburn, 52, was last seen Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Eighth Street area.

He is described as 5’7”, medium to heavy build, short black receding hair. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.