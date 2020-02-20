Deepika Padukone’s head-to-toe Balmain look is proof that she is a queen!

Deepika Padukone surely knows how to woo her fans with her impeccable fashion skills. Making heads turn at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards in her plunging neckline Yanina Couture gown, she has now opted for an all-black head-to-toe Balmain look for the 12th Radio Mirchi Music Awards. While everyone expected her outfit to be a conventional one, Deepika Padukone has yet again outdone herself.

Dressed in a jumpsuit with a twist, her outfit had a hoodie paired with black blazer making her look to die for! Truly proving herself as the fashion queen, Deepika Padukone opted for an all-nude face with bracelets and rings for accessories. Leaving a few strands of hair out of the hoodie, Deepika Padukone rounded off her look with a pair of shiny black stilettos. Shaleena Nathani, her stylist, sure does know how to bring out the best in her!

Take a look at the pictures and the punny caption!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:59pm PST

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:57pm PST

balma balma…fashion ka hai yeh balma!!!???????????? @balmain I just HAD to!????????????

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:56pm PST

On the work front, Deepika Padukone revealed the first look of Romi Dev, her character from ’83, yesterday.

