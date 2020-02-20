Deepika Padukone’s head-to-toe Balmain look is proof that she is a queen!

Deepika Padukone surely knows how to woo her fans with her impeccable fashion skills. Making heads turn at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards in her plunging neckline Yanina Couture gown, she has now opted for an all-black head-to-toe Balmain look for the 12th Radio Mirchi Music Awards. While everyone expected her outfit to be a conventional one, Deepika Padukone has yet again outdone herself.
Take a look at the pictures and the punny caption!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:59pm PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:57pm PST
View this post on Instagram
balma balma…fashion ka hai yeh balma!!!???????????? @balmain I just HAD to!????????????
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:56pm PST
On the work front, Deepika Padukone revealed the first look of Romi Dev, her character from ’83, yesterday.
Also Read: BH Picks: Bollywood actresses shine in their GLAM looks at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply