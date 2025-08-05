This article was last updated on August 5, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart… “If someone has America as a friend, why would they need an enemy?”

By Author Tanveer Jafri

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is definitely trying to get the Nobel Peace Prize. But from his decisions and statements, it seems like he has caused unrest and confusion around the world. Especially because he comes from a business background, many of his actions and words show a business-like approach. During his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump also became known worldwide for lying and making misleading claims. According to the well-known American newspaper The Washington Post, Trump made a total of 30,573 false or misleading claims during his first term. That means he averaged about 21 false claims every day. The world also saw how violent and embarrassing his departure from the White House was in 2021.

Donald Trump, because of his right-wing views, has been elected again by the American public. But this time, he looks different. On one hand, he wants to present himself as a great peace-loving leader who can make war-torn countries stop fighting and bring peace. On the other hand, because of his business mindset, he still supplies weapons to these war-affected countries. During his second term, he has also caused disturbance by announcing many tariffs (taxes on imports) on different countries. He has announced tariffs on 92 countries that will probably start from August 7, 2025. Recently, Trump said irresponsible and untrue things about India and Russia. On July 30, 2025, he called the economies of India and Russia “dead economies” on social media. He announced a 25% tariff on imports from India and an extra penalty on India for buying oil and military equipment from Russia. This action was because India and Russia have strong trade and strategic relations, especially for oil and military purchases. Trump believes that the close ties between India and Russia go against American business interests. He also targeted India and Russia because they are part of BRICS, a group that challenges the dominance of the US dollar in global trade. So, in summary, Trump is trying to act as a peacemaker, but at the same time, his policies show he is quite aggressive economically and politically towards countries like India and Russia.

Donald Trump criticized the strategic partnership between India and Russia, especially India’s purchase of oil and weapons from Russia. He said he does not care what India does with Russia, but both countries have “dead economies” that could get worse together. This shows America’s unhappiness with India’s close ties to Russia, especially while the U.S. tries to isolate Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war. India did not respond strongly to Trump calling its economy “dead,” but Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and deputy chairman of the Security Council, answered Trump with a strong warning. Medvedev told Trump to remember his favourite TV show “The Walking Dead” and warned him about the danger of “Dead Hand,” which was a Soviet automatic nuclear weapon system during the Cold War. It could launch a nuclear attack even if Russia’s leadership was destroyed. Medvedev’s warning told Trump not to underestimate Russia’s strength. This came after Trump called Russia and India’s economies “dead” and set a 10-day deadline to end the Ukraine war. So, this exchange reflects the tension between the U.S. and the India-Russia partnership, with harsh words from both sides.

President Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to be sent near Russia after Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev warned him using the “Dead Hand” threat. Trump said this was a precaution to control any dangerous or provocative statements by Medvedev. He did not specify whether the submarines carry nuclear weapons or only use nuclear power, but this announcement has worried the whole world. Russia responded by saying these submarines will be targets for them, showing that tensions between the two countries are very high now. Regarding the right to call India’s economy “dead,” international organizations like the World Bank and IMF expect India’s economy to grow between 6.3% and 6.7% in 2025-26. This growth rate is much higher than America’s 1.9%, showing that India’s economy is not dead but actually vibrant and one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, despite having a lower per capita income. So, Trump’s claims about India’s economy do not match with global economic data, and at the same time, his military moves against Russia reflect serious rising tensions between the US and Russia in 2025.

The difficult situation Ukraine is facing today is because of the support it receives from the United States and NATO. Ukraine is suffering the consequences of being friends with America. Instead of just helping Ukraine, America is also making business from the conflict. Similarly, recently Iran defeated Israel, a close friend of the U.S. Although at the end of the war, America bombed a little in Iran to show Israel that it supports them, by then Iran had already caused major damage to Tel Aviv. The passage also reminds us of 1971 when America promised military support to Pakistan by sending a seventh warship, but it never arrived. However, under strong leadership, India defeated Pakistan decisively. Today, America continues to support Pakistan against India. There are many examples like these that prove the saying: if someone has America as a friend, they do not need any enemies. This reflects how U.S. alliances and support often lead to conflicts or worsen situations for the countries involved, with America pursuing its own interests in the background. By Tanveer Jafri (India) Contact:- tjafri1@gmail.com

Article By Indian Author

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.