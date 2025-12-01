Wales humiliated by 11-try South Africa to end the autumn tour

Autumn international

Wales (0) 0

South Africa (28) 73

Tries: Steenkamp, Hooker, Wiese, Van den Berg, Louw, Feinberg-Mngomezulu 2 Moodie, Esterhuizen, Nortje, Etzebeth Cons: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 9

World champions South Africa humiliated woeful Wales by inflicting a record home defeat on their hosts.

Fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 28 points as the Springboks demolished Steve Tandy’s side with a dominant 11-try display.

There were further tries from props Gerhard Steenkamp and Wilco Louw, wings Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie, number eight Jasper Wiese, scrum-half Morne van den Berg, centre Andre Esterhuizen and lock Ruan Nortje.

Replacement Eben Etzebeth also crossed before the lock was shown a 79th-minute red card for gouging Wales flanker Alex Mann.

Welsh rugby plumbed new depths at their own ground, eclipsing the 68-14 Six Nations defeat by England in March.

It was the second worst defeat in Wales’ history behind the 96-13 hammering handed out by the Springboks in Pretoria in 1998.

It was the first time Wales have not scored a point in a home match since they lost 51-0 to France at a temporary Wembley base, also in 1998, while previously in 1967 Wales finished pointless in Cardiff when they lost to Ireland.

Today’s match saw South African just magnificent in all facets of the game making them favourites for the upcoming World Cup.

