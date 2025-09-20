Prime Minister, Mark Carney Canada, Mexico deepen ties with signing of ‘strategic’ pact in face of U.S. trade war

This article was last updated on September 20, 2025

In a very productive meeting, along with members of the Cabinets of both countries, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, and the President of the United Mexican States, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, met today at the National Palace in Mexico City. Both recognize, in light of the rapidly evolving global landscape, that Canada and Mexico have a unique opportunity to enhance joint efforts to strengthen their relationship toward shared prosperity, deepening cooperation and friendship.

Canada and Mexico reaffirm their commitment to dynamic and forward-looking collaboration. To that end, the Prime Minister and the President are pleased to announce the elevation of their cooperation framework to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, one that will build a future that is more prosperous, secure, inclusive and sustainable for their peoples. Canada and Mexico also commit to frequent meetings and communication at the highest level, as well as between ministers and secretaries, as part of a robust mechanism of ongoing dialogue that will drive the agreed-upon agenda forward.

In addition, Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum are launching the Canada-Mexico Action Plan 2025-2028. This ambitious 3-year plan provides a strategic roadmap based on 4 pillars that reflect their shared priorities: prosperity; mobility, well-being and inclusion; security; and environment and sustainability. The Canada-Mexico Action Plan will serve as the directive for carrying out concrete actions, including collaboration on trade and investment facilitation and port connectivity, as well as promoting cooperation on agriculture, energy, natural resources, health, security, emergency preparedness and climate action. The new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will better equip both countries to address complex global challenges and seize on emerging opportunities.

The Prime Minister and the President recognize the shared benefits of a competitive, dynamic and resilient North American region. To this end, both express their commitment to strengthen the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and the bilateral commercial relationship, after more than 30 years of successful trilateral free trade. Moreover, Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum recognize how sport can unite nations and inspire a more just and equitable world. In this context, they will celebrate the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, a historic opportunity to showcase the principles, diversity and shared values that bind the 3 countries of Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Canada and Mexico will embrace these shared foundations and will work to shape a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive future for their peoples.

The Canada-Mexico Action Plan 2025-2028 will serve as a roadmap to orient joint actions over the next 3 years.

