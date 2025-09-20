Sensational Canada shock New Zealand to make final of Rugby World Cup

This article was last updated on September 20, 2025

New Zealand (7) 19

Tries: Kalounivale, Mikaele-Tu’u, Sorensen-McGee Cons: Holmes, Sorensen-McGee

Canada (24) 34

Tries: Pelletier, Hogan-Rochester, Symonds, De Goede, Tessier Cons: De Goede (3) Pens: De Goede

Canada sensationally deposed Women’s Rugby World Cup holders New Zealand, inflicting the Black Ferns’ first defeat in the tournament in 11 years to advance to the final.

It will be only Canada’s second final appearance, after they lost to England in the 2014 showpiece. They could face the Red Roses again with England taking on France in Saturday’s second semi-final.

Whoever the opposition, Canada will be confident of claiming their first world title after ruthlessly burying the Black Ferns in Bristol.

Six-time champions New Zealand came into the game as slight favourites given their pedigree at the business end of World Cups, but Canada were supreme on both sides of the ball and in every department.

In the build-up to the game, Canada had spoken about the belief they had taken from their last two meetings with the Black Ferns – a 22-19 win and a 27-27 draw, both in Christchurch.

Even their most ardent fans though would not have expected victory by such an emphatic margin.

After first-half tries from scrum-half Justine Pelletier, wing Asia Hogan-Rochester, centre Florence Symonds and second row Sophie de Goede, Canada headed down the tunnel 17 points clear.

Three minutes after the restart, centre Alex Tessier, who plays her club rugby in Exeter, stepped off her right foot and sauntered in to make it 31-7 and all but extinguish Kiwi hopes.

New Zealand won their world title by overhauling England’s double-digit lead at Eden Park three years ago.

However, they did not have to make up such a vast deficit and, despite Liana Mikaele-Tu’u crossing from close range and Braxton Sorensen-McGee being put in by Ruahei Demant’s cross-field punt, they never looked like producing another famous comeback as 24,392 fans at Ashton Gate acclaimed the victors.

After a frantic two-minute opening passage of play in which possession switched sides several times, Canada imposed themselves on the chaos and never really gave up control.

Taking advantage of Renee Holmes’ kick out on the full, Tessier collected a chip-ahead and from the resulting phase Pelletier darted, dummied and danced under the posts.

Shortly after, wing Hogan-Rochester breezed past full-back Holmes to extend the lead to 12 points in as many minutes.

A reeling New Zealand had occasional openings, but Alana Bremner spilled the ball to curtail one promising attack, while Canada’s ground game proved too strong on another.

The excellent De Goede got over the top of a breakdown to win a penalty in midfield, before Symonds was sent over by Tessier’s smart hands for a third unanswered try.

Prop Tanya Kalounivale barged over to belatedly get the Black Ferns on the board, but there was no reeling in Canada. De Goede cantered away for another try off Pelletier’s delicious one-handed offload and her team headed down the tunnel 24-7 to the good.

It was not just the scoreboard where New Zealand were down. They had also conceded five penalties to Canada’s none by the break.

Tessier’s score shortly after the restart was gleefully celebrated by Canada who sensed it was the one that put them out of reach.

They were right.

New Zealand huffed, puffed and improved in the second half, but were never able to inject jeopardy back into the contest.

De Goede ate up the minutes clipping over a gimme of a penalty to take Canada back out beyond two converted scores and could have created another try had she found wing Alysha Corrigan after a late intercept.

It did not matter in the final reckoning.

The last rites on New Zealand’s title played out to chants of ‘Canada, Canada’ and a backdrop of mobile phone torches, before the stadium DJ fired up hits by Canadian pop powerhouse Shania Twain in celebration.

New Zealand: Holmes; Sorensen-McGee, Waaka, Brunt, Woodman-Wickliffe; Demant, Pouri-Lane; Viliko, Ponsonby, Kalounivale, Roos, A Bremner, Mikaele-Tu’u, Tukuakfu, Olsen-Baker.

Replacements: Lolohea, Henwood, Rule, C Bremner, Sae, Joseph, Setefano, Leti-I’iga.

Canada: Schell; Corrigan, Symonds, Tessier, Hogan-Rochester; Perry, Pelletier; Hunt, Tuttosi, Menin, De Goede, O’Donnell, Crossley, Paquin, Forteza.

Replacements: Boag, Kassil, Demerchant, Beukeboom, Royer, Senft, Apps, Seumenutafa.

