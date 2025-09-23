This article was last updated on September 23, 2025

NATO condemns Russian violation of airspace Estonia sharply

NATO countries sharply condemned the Russian violation of the airspace of Estonia on 19 September. This is stated in a statement that NATO issued after an emergency consultation of the Member States of the alliance.

Estonia had invoked Article 4 after Russian fighter jets for the fourth time this year Estonian airspace had violated. The three fighter jets were driven out of the airspace of the Baltic country with the help of allied combat aircraft.

“The attacks were either intent either outright incompetence,” said Secretary-General Rutte after the emergency consultation at a press conference.

NATO holds Russia fully responsible for the action and warns that the answer will be firm. “NATO will expand its capacity and strengthen its defense, including with effective air defense,” the statement says.

“Eastern Sentry was set up for that,” said Rutte. Eastern Sentry is a NATO operation to protect the east flank.

Wider pattern

NATO sees “a pattern of increasingly irresponsible behavior” of Russia, is stated in the statement, and holds the country responsible for this. NATO points to the risk of escalation, miscalculation and endangering lives and says that this should stop.

“We do not want this pattern to be continued, whether it is intentional or not,” warned Rutte.

The statement also states that NATO will not hesitate to use all the resources needed to defend themselves and to avert a threat, military and non-military, in accordance with international law. In addition, NATO again expresses its unconditional support for Ukraine.

Rutte further said that it is of great importance to make the intercept of drones more efficient. The number of cheaper weapons that drones can intercept must be expanded, because expensive rockets are now being used.

More violations

Earlier this month, Poland also appealed to Article 4, after Russian drones on 10 September Polish airspace had arrived. Other countries have also recently reported violation of their airspace, including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Romania.

A Member State that feels threatened from outside can seek the help of NATO. In such a case it is discussed whether the defense of NATO is deterrent enough. The specific threat is also discussed.

