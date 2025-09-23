This article was last updated on September 23, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Car factories Jaguar Land Rover will stay closed for longer after cyber attack

The British automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) extends the production stop until 1 October after a cyber attack at the end of August. In the United Kingdom, China, Brazil and India, among others, no cars are being built for the time being.

The developer of the well -known Range Rovers say To this end, you have decided to get clarity, “while working on a timetable for phased picking up our activities”.

The cyber attack of 31 August would cause serious disruptions in the retail and production activities. The largest British car manufacturer then made the drastic decision at the beginning of September to stop production. It would take until tomorrow, but was now extended by a week.

Uncertain prospect

Only the factories in the UK produce approximately a thousand cars a day. The 33,000 British employees were asked to stay at home. The autoconcern loses millions of pounds every day due to the interruption. Reason enough for the Minister of Economic Affairs and Trade Kyle for a to organize meeting With the suppliers and to visit the factories.

However, the impact of the attack extends beyond JLR alone. The entire supply chain is bothered by it. Employees are concerned about their future perspective.

Roomy 200,000 non-JLR employees have been affected by the interruption and various suppliers have temporarily dismissed or put it on non-active, written Sky News.

Customer data or not

“Immediately after discovering the attack, we took our systems offline as a precaution to limit the impact,” JLR said at the announcement of the leak. Anyone who is behind the attack is not known.

Initial there were no indications that information had been taken, but later that turned out to be the case. “We now think that some data has been affected by the cyber attack.” The automaker has not announced what kind of data it is.

It is also not clear whether customer data is part of the LEK. The car concerner does say that the contact is made with affectors.

A JLR spokesperson could not answer the consequences for Dutch suppliers and customers about the consequences for Dutch suppliers and customers because of the current study.

Since 2008, JLR has been in the hands of the Indian car manufacturer Tata Motors. JLR is not the only originally British company affected by a cyber attack. Previously, retail chains Marks and Spencers and Retail Trade Co-op Group were hit.

Share article:

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.