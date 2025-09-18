This article was last updated on September 18, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Trump’s visit to the UK

In the imposing St. George’s Hall of Windsor Castle, the British state banquet took place last night in honor of Donald Trumps visit. Be true previous Still winking was seen as a temporary deviation, he is now received as a historical figure. Not if someone who was accidentally elected.

In his speech, Trump described the British and the Americans together as “two notes in the same agreement: each in itself beautiful, but meant to be played together”. A ‘Transatlantic Whiskey Sour’ was served at dinner, a caressing reference to Trumps Scottish mother. For the American touch, the drink was served with a roasted marshmallow.

Trump not only dined with the entire British royal family and the political top, also known heavyweights from Silicon Valley had come along.

Ranking wallets

For example, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Sam Altman, director of OpenAi, shifted to the table with ringing wallets. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was present with his promise to invest 22 billion pounds in the British AI infrastructure, including the construction of a supercomputer and data centers.

Jensen Huang was also there, chairman of the board of chip producer Nvidia, who wants to build new data centers in the United Kingdom in collaboration with British Nscale. “This is the week in which I declare that Great Britain will be an AI super power,” Huang said earlier.

The American billions of investments are mainly focused on AI projects and are called the “Tech Prosperity Deal”. According to Microsoft director Nadella, these investments can grow the British economy by 10 percent in the coming years.

In the booming world of AI, Great Britain is seen as the third power block, next to the US and China. Expanding the sector and infrastructure in the country is considered by the Americans to be an access gate to Europe, an opportunity to increase a lucrative market and offer a counterbalance to Asia.

For the struggling British economy, the investments from Silicon Valley are more than welcome. The economy has been showing little growth for some time, while the government has hung up many election promises.

Tax avoidance

What the British government had to use as change for all these investments is not yet entirely clear. But to bring in such amounts, concessions were undoubtedly made on the British side.

From previous negotiations we know that the Trump government demanded that the British would adjust their Digital Services Tax, a tax that was introduced in 2020 to prevent international technology companies from avoiding tax.

In addition, there are concerns about the willingness of the British government to tinker with copyright. For example, AI companies are permitted to use protected authors’ work without permission, unless the maker explicitly objects. There is fierce criticism from the creative sector: this year warned Elton John, Paul McCartney and 400 other music stars for ‘mass theft’.

Share article:

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.