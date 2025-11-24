New Zealand kept a record against Wales

Autumn Nations Series

Wales (14) 26

Tries: Rogers 3, Rees-Zammit Cons: Edwards 3

New Zealand (24) 52

Tries: Clarke 2, Love, T Williams, Ioane, Reece 2 Cons: McKenzie 7 Pens: McKenzie

New Zealand maintained seven decades of dominance against Wales with a comfortable seven-try victory at the Principality Stadium.

Wings Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece scored two tries each with full-back Ruben Love, prop Tamaiti Williams and centre Rieko Ioane also crossing, supplemented by 17 points from Damian McKenzie’s boot.

Tom Rogers became the first Welshman to score a hat-trick against New Zealand, while fellow wing Louis Rees-Zammit also crossed.

Steve Tandy’s side produced a spirited display as they scored the most amount of points against New Zealand in Cardiff but they also conceded 50 points at home for the third time this year.

Wales were made to pay for their indiscipline with yellow cards for Gareth Thomas and Taine Plumtree as the hosts were overwhelmed by the relentless New Zealand attack.

Inspired by dynamic number eight Wallace Sititi, it was a 34th successive victory in this fixture for the All Blacks in a winning sequence that stretches back to 1953.

Scott Robertson’s side bounced back from a 33-19 defeat against England last weekend with the success completing New Zealand’s year.

Wales will face world champions South Africa in their final autumn international next Saturday in Cardiff.

The hosts will be without 13 players who play club rugby in England and France because the game has been organised by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) outside of World Rugby’s international window.

