Japan unlucky against Wales

Autumn Nations Series

Wales (7) 24

Tries: Edwards, Rees-Zammit, Tompkins Cons: Edwards (3) Pens: Evans

Japan (7) 23

Tries: Ishida, Makisi Cons: Lee 2 Pens: Lee 3

Replacement fly-half Jarrod Evans secured a last-gasp victory for Wales against Japan with the last kick of the game.

After only being on the field for four minutes, Evans slotted over the penalty to complete a second half in which the lead changed hands six times.

The successful kick ended a 10-match losing home streak for Wales that had lasted more than two years and gave new head coach Steve Tandy his first win

Wales overcame wing Josh Adams being shown a 20-minute red card for a dangerous clearout on Kippei Ishida just before half-time.

Wales’ tries came from wing Louis Rees-Zammit, centre Nick Tompkins and Dan Edwards, who finished with 11 points.

Ishida and number eight Faulua Makisi scored tries for Japan with 13 points from the boot of fly-half Seungsin Lee.

The win ensures Wales will stay in the top 12 in the world rankings before next month’s draw for the 2027 World Cup.

