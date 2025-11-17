Hansen scores hat-trick as Ireland thrash Wallabies

Quilter Nations Series

Ireland (19) 46

Tries: Hansen 3, Doris, Baird, Henshaw Cons: Prendergast 2, Crowley 3 Pen: Crowley Drop-goal: Prendergast

Australia (14) 19

Tries: Ikitau, McReight, Pollard Cons: O’Connor 2

Mack Hansen scored a superb first-half hat-trick to help lift Ireland to a comprehensive win over Australia in an entertaining Test at Aviva Stadium.

Starting an Ireland game at full-back for the first time, Canberra-born Hansen starred in a slick Irish attack on his return from a foot injury with three tries inside the opening 30 minutes.

The Wallabies – coached by former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt – stayed in touch at half-time thanks to Len Ikitau and Fraser McReight tries.

But after Sam Prendergast stretched Ireland’s lead with a drop-goal and Tommy O’Brien had a try ruled out for a knock-on, Caelan Doris’ 70th-minute try ensured a comfortable Irish victory.

Despite losing Nick Frost to a yellow card for his hit on Thomas Clarkson during the Doris score, Billy Pollard went over for Australia’s third try.

However, the hosts surged to the finish line as late Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw scores capped a much-improved Ireland performance and a fifth successive win over Australia.

With their confidence boosted, Ireland face double world champions South Africa in Dublin next week while Australia end their northern hemisphere tour in France.

