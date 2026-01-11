Trump says Maduro captured in ‘large scale strike’ against Venezuela

The United States launched a large-scale strike on Venezuela, captured its president, Nicolás Maduro and flew him out of the country, President Trump said.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said Saturday that the government did not know where Maduro or first lady Cilia Flores were and demanded “immediate proof of life.” The country’s interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, described the U.S. attack as “cowardly.”

Hours earlier, explosions shook multiple locations across Caracas, including at key military facilities, and aircraft were seen flying over the Venezuelan capital.

Loud blasts jolted the area around the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda air base in the eastern Caracas community of La Carlota early Saturday, neighbors said, causing smoke to rise from one of the air base’s hangars. One woman with a clear view of the base from her apartment said the detonations were “deafening.” Residents in several parts of the city, including near La Carlota, reported power outages.

Trump has accused Maduro of heading a narco-trafficking gang that is flooding the U.S. with drugs — a claim Maduro denies. Trump previously authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,”

