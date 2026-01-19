Many road closures as a result of major snow storm

Toronto police are warning drivers to stay away from the Don Valley Parkway following earlier partial closures. The highway was initially closed south of Eglinton Avenue and north of Bloor Street due to hazardous conditions but police now say that they believe traffic is being prevented from accessing the highway at Highway 401 as well.

Motorists have been cautioned to avoid travel if possible today due to the hazardous conditions on GTA roads.

Toronto Pearson International Airport says snow-clearing operations and the inclement weather will likely have some impact on both arriving and departing flights. Travellers are urged to check their flight status ahead of time. Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Canada’s largest airport today.

The TTC says service has been suspended on the Finch West LRT due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running across the line from Finch West to Humber College stations.

In a statement, Metrolinx said Go Transit is experiencing delays of about 10 to 20 minutes on the Kitchener, Stouffville, and Lakeshore West lines.

“The rest of the rail network is running as scheduled,” the statement read.

“There are still some residual delays on the bus network but service is improving as weather clears. As always, we encourage riders to check our website for updates in they are travelling today.”