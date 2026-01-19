Many road closures as a result of major snow storm

Motorists have been cautioned to avoid travel if possible today due to the hazardous conditions on GTA roads.
Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Canada’s largest airport today.
The TTC says service has been suspended on the Finch West LRT due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running across the line from Finch West to Humber College stations.
In a statement, Metrolinx said Go Transit is experiencing delays of about 10 to 20 minutes on the Kitchener, Stouffville, and Lakeshore West lines.
“The rest of the rail network is running as scheduled,” the statement read.
“There are still some residual delays on the bus network but service is improving as weather clears. As always, we encourage riders to check our website for updates in they are travelling today.”
Be the first to comment