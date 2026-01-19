Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie resigns immediately

Bonnie Crombie is no longer leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

In a news release Wednesday, the party said her resignation is “effective immediately.”

“As we begin a new year, I believe this is the right moment for me and for the party, to move forward,” Crombie said in a statement.

She said her formal resignation will allow the party to appoint an interim leader.

Crombie said in September that she would step aside after the Liberals finished third in last year’s provincial election, during which she also failed to win her seat.

MPP John Fraser has been leading the party in the legislature since then.

