Has nuclear testing now become imperative for Iran?

In recent days, following the directive of the maniac American President Donald Trump, the US military conducted a military operation in Venezuela, forcibly abducting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the capital Caracas and taking them to New York. This has not only stunned the entire world but has also strongly fuelled the possibility of a new world order and the formation of a new global power balance. How astonishing it is that President Trump, who aspires for the Nobel Peace Prize, is misusing American power to run this world like a lawless jungle! The illegal US action against Venezuela points to several indications. Firstly, is this a direct challenge from the world’s capitalist and extremist system to the liberal-thinking powers? Notably, the Trump family is also counted among America’s major capitalist dynasties. Or is it part of Trump’s policy to challenge countries like China and Russia together? And now, apprehensions are being expressed about potential US military or economic pressure on countries like Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, and Iran. Additionally, the US has already threatened to annex Greenland.

In such a scenario, the world is left with only two options. The first is that all countries respecting the freedom and sovereignty of other nations unite at every level to oppose the American military action in Venezuela and confront the United States. The second is that the entire world, following America’s “might is right” policy, descends into a lawless jungle raj. Every powerful country pursues a blood-soaked, inhumane, and unjust plan to swallow its neighbouring weaker nation. For example, China annexes Taiwan, and Russia establishes dominance over Ukraine? Israel advances its nefarious ambitions for a Greater Israel by gaining control over Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria? And amid these dangerous possibilities, one solution is for Iran to adopt a self-defensive and “deterrent” strategy like North Korea through nuclear testing, forcing America to back down from war? So, despite the long-standing anti-Iran sanctions, has the situation now arisen for Iran where, for self-defence, it has become necessary to join the club of nuclear-armed nations?

It is noteworthy that the twelve-day Iran-Israel war, which raged from June 13 to June 24, 2025, began at that time when Israel carried out bombings on several Iranian military and nuclear sites, assassinating many of Iran’s key military commanders, nuclear scientists, and prominent politicians, while also killing numerous civilians. Israel also inflicted damage on Iran’s air defences at that time, completely destroying them in several places. Not only that, but on June 22, the United States also bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in support of Israel. However, in a crushing retaliatory action thereafter, Iran launched massive attacks on several Israeli cities, including the capital Tel Aviv, using over 550 ballistic missiles and more than 1,000 kamikaze drones. At least twelve military, energy, and government sites were targeted. Even several American military targets were hit. During that period as well, Western media kept spreading all sorts of rumours about Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei—sometimes claiming he was underground, other times spreading news of him fleeing Iran. Even then, Ayatollah Khamenei appeared publicly to address the people, and just a few days ago, the same scene unfolded. This time too, amid rumours of him being “underground” and “preparing to flee to Moscow,” Ayatollah Khamenei appeared before the people again last Friday and was heard fearlessly admonishing and advising America itself.

However, the current America under Trump’s leadership has been completely exposed following the Venezuela incident. America, which holds the world’s largest oil reserves, still wants oil from other oil-producing countries on its own terms—no matter if it requires fabricating any excuse, even to the extent of kidnapping a president. Evidently, Iran is one of the few oil-producing countries in the world, much like Venezuela, that does not consider America ‘omnipotent’ nor accepts its ‘global policing.’ In contrast, the Iranian regime of Reza Shah Pahlavi before the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution was a puppet regime of America. Since that time, Iran has been enduring not only American but also numerous sanctions imposed by the United Nations, which have undoubtedly severely weakened Iran’s economy. Despite these sanctions, relying on its extremely limited resources, Iran has made remarkable progress in fields like education, science, and even space science—a glimpse of which was visible during last year’s twelve-day Iran-Israel war.

But now it’s not about Israel; rather, America is directly challenging Iran. Regarding the on-going anti-government and US-Israel supported protests in Iran, America has warned Iran that if the protesters are killed, America will launch major attacks on Iran. In such a situation, what strategy can Iran adopt to avoid American attacks? Is conducting a nuclear test by Iran one of the most prominent possibilities among these? Will Iran also conduct a nuclear test in the near future and join the “nuclear club” to deter military attacks from countries like America and Israel? If Iran conducts a nuclear test with the help of allied countries like Russia and China amid the anti-regime protests, it will boost security, pride, and nationalism among Iran’s people, while also increasing internal national unity there. Additionally, Iran’s regional influence will grow, and countries opposing American unipolarity will gain strength. Moreover, for Iran’s economy, which has been facing pressure due to decades of American sanctions, this test could open up several new possibilities in the form of JCPOA. After all, it was only after North Korea’s nuclear tests that Trump met North Korean President Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27-28, 2019. It seems that in today’s world—especially in a world dominated by America—if any country wants to preserve its existence, becoming a nuclear-armed nation has become essential. Otherwise, anything can happen anywhere, like in Iraq-Venezuela-Gaza-Syria-Lebanon?

By Author

Tanveer Jafri

Contact: 9896219228

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

