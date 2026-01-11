Fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day five of five)

England 384: Root 160; Neser 4-60 & 342: Bethell 154; Webster 3-64, Starc 3-72

Australia 567: Head 163, Smith 138; Tongue 3-97 & 161-5: Labuschagne 37, Tongue 3-42

Australia won by five wickets, won the series 4-1

England’s atrocious Ashes tour ended with a five-wicket defeat in the fifth Test that gave Australia a 4-1 series triumph.

Australia chased a target of 160 after lunch on the final day in the sunshine of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Disrupted by injuries, including to captain Pat Cummins, Australia dominated yet another Ashes on home soil – this was their fourth consecutive series win down under – and extended a hold of the urn that began in 2018.

For England, this was the conclusion of one of their most disappointing Ashes tours in recent memory.

In what was billed as a golden chance to at least compete in this country, the tourists never recovered from an astonishing implosion to lose the first Test in Perth in two days.

Hampered by a lack of adequate preparation, scrutinised for their off-field activities, then hit by a loss of form and injuries to key players, England surrendered the series at the earliest opportunity with defeats in the first three Tests.

Ben Stokes’ side at least took the fourth Test in Melbourne for their first Test win in this country since 2011, but that two-day shootout on a grassy pitch was the outlier in a series where they were humbled.

Stokes was able to lead his team onto the field for the final act in Sydney despite a groin injury. The all-rounder has said he wants to carry on as captain and fitness would appear to be the only barrier to him remaining in charge.

Greater pressure is on head coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key. Both men have admitted failings on this tour and expressed their desire to stay.

They look set to be given the opportunity if they can demonstrate to the management of the England and Wales Cricket Board that the set-up of the men’s national team has improved.

That begins with the T20 World Cup and a preceding white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which starts in just two weeks’ time.

