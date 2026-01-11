Upcoming international cricket tours

New Zealand men in India (January 2026)
Afghanistan men v West Indies (in UAE) (January 2026)
England men in Sri Lanka (January-February 2026)
Ireland men in UAE (including Italy series) (January 2026)
West Indies men in South Africa (January-February 2026)
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (February-March 2026)
South Africa in New Zealand (March 2026)
New women in England (May 2026)
India women in England (May-July 2026)
New Zealand men in England (June 2026)
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June-July 2026)
India men in England (July 2026)
Pakistan men in England (August-September 2026)
Ireland women in England (September 2026)
Sri Lanka men in England (September 2026)
