Upcoming international cricket tours

New Zealand men in India (January 2026)

Afghanistan men v West Indies (in UAE) (January 2026)

England men in Sri Lanka (January-February 2026)

Ireland men in UAE (including Italy series) (January 2026)

West Indies men in South Africa (January-February 2026)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (February-March 2026)

South Africa in New Zealand (March 2026)

New women in England (May 2026)

India women in England (May-July 2026)

New Zealand men in England (June 2026)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June-July 2026)

India men in England (July 2026)

Pakistan men in England (August-September 2026)

Ireland women in England (September 2026)

Sri Lanka men in England (September 2026)

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.