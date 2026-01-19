Mitchell hits century as New Zealand beat India

Second one-day international, Rajkot

India 284-7 (50 overs): Rahul 112* (92); Clarke 3-56

New Zealand 286-3 (47.3 overs): Mitchell 131* (117); Krishna 1-49

New Zealand won by seven wickets

Daryl Mitchell hit a superb unbeaten century as New Zealand levelled their one-day international series against India with a seven-wicket win in Rajkot.

Mitchell put on a 162-run partnership with Will Young (87) and finished the match with an elaborate scooped four while falling backwards.

The 34-year-old, who hit 84 in the first match of the series, brought up his eighth one-day international hundred from 96 balls.

He came to the crease with New Zealand 46-2 after the dismissals of Devon Conway (10) and Henry Nicholls (16) and took the game away from the home side.

Young was caught by Nitish Kumar Reddy off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, but Mitchell completed the chase alongside Glenn Phillips (32) with 15 balls to spare.

India reached 284-7 at the end of their 50 overs, thanks in large part to KL Rahul’s 112 not out.

Shubman Gill struck 56 at the top of the order, but no other batter reached 30 as India set an underwhelming target.

The series concludes with the third ODI in Indore on Sunday, with a five-match T20 series to follow.

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.