English fans and barmy army winning over Australians with their good deeds

At least one English touring party is earning themselves praise while in Australia.

Things may be going badly for England’s cricketers on the field in the Ashes but the travelling fans have endeared themselves to the locals by collecting their litter from the iconic grassy banks at the Adelaide Oval during the third Test.

Charlie Smith, a member of the Barmy Army supporters’ group, appeared on 5 Live Breakfast earlier this week and was given a gentle nudge from Oldroyd.

“I looked out and said ‘you lot have left that in a state. That place is a mess’,” Oldroyd said. “There was litter all over the hill.

“Low and behold Charlie, on the way to the ground on day two, goes to a local supermarket, picks up a roll of bin bags, hands them out and clears it all up.

“I thought well done Charlie, well done Barmy Army and well done 5 Live Breakfast for making it happen.”

The supporters have been widely praised on social media after a video was posted by local media of the clean-up – a throwback to Japanese football teams cleaning up their dressing rooms after World Cup matches.

