Ontario and New York sign nuclear power deal

Ontario and New York sign agreement to build more nuclear energy

Ontario has signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the province help New York State with the development and deployment of nuclear technologies.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the agreement at a news conference in Buffalo Friday.

“From building the first small modular reactors in the G7 to building the first large-scale nuclear facilities in decades, Ontario is proud to lead the world in nuclear innovation,” Ford said in a statement.

“By working together with New York, we’re creating good-paying jobs, growing our economies and delivering clean, affordable power for families and businesses on both sides of the border for generations to come.”

Th agreement would see Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) work together on the deployment of large-scale reactors and small modular reactors (SMRs) to meet growing energy demands.

According to a news release, the deal will see Ontario assist New York State in selecting nuclear sites and technologies, project development, management and operations and supply chain development for new nuclear builds.

Ontario has been doubling down on its nuclear power strategy, refurbishing older nuclear power stations and working on the construction of its first grid-scale small modular reactor – a first in the G7.

Hochul said in a statement that the deal “represents a bold step forward” in the New York-Ontario relationship and toward a clean energy future.

“By partnering with Ontario Power Generation and its extensive nuclear experience, New York is positioning itself at the forefront of advanced nuclear technology deployment, ensuring we have safe, reliable, affordable and carbon[1]free energy that will help power the jobs of tomorrow,” she said.

Hochul also said the deal is important amid the ongoing trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada and other countries.

“As these threats out of Washington come, we’re going to stand firm and let people know who we who our friends are,” Hochul said.

Ontario exported nearly 10 per cent of its energy output to U.S. states between 2021 and 2023, according to the province.

OPG is in the process of building four SMRs at the Darlington nuclear site, which will add 300 MW of electricity to the grid – enough to power around 300,000 homes, the government says.

The importance of Ontario as an energy exporter to the U.S. was highlighted when Ford temporarily added a 25 per cent export tax on electricity sent to the U.S. back in March as the trade war escalated.

The export tax was suspended after the U.S. trade secretary agreed to meet with Ford.

