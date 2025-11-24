Australia beaten by France to complete winless tour

Quilter Nations Series

France (19) 48

Tries: Depoortere 2, Bielle-Biarrey 2, Ramos, Marchand, Lamonthe Cons: Ramos 5 Pen: Ramos

Australia (19) 33

Tries: Faessler 2, Bell, Jorgensen, Nasser Cons: Edmed 4

Australia have ended a European tour winless for the first time in 67 years after a 48-33 defeat by France at the Stade de France.

It was the Wallabies’ fourth defeat of the autumn after losses to Italy, England and Ireland – and their 10th of the year.

And it is the second week in a row where Australia have conceded more than 40 points, following their 46 – 19 defeat by Ireland last Saturday

Defeat marks a historic low for the Wallabies, who had not lost 10 Tests in a calendar year before.

It means coach Joe Schmidt, who will depart after July’s Nations Championship, now has a win percentage of under 40%.

The Wallabies, who will host the 2027 World Cup, struck first through Matt Faessler following a Len Ikitau run, but France swiftly hit back as Louis Bielle-Biarrey set up Nicolas Depoortere.

Angus Bell restored the visitors’ lead, but tries from Thomas Ramos and Bielle-Biarrey either side of another from Faessler left the scores level at 19-19 at the break.

However, Australia were unable to match France’s energy for long enough in the second half.

Depoortere gave the hosts the lead before Max Jorgensen replied for the Wallabies – but France seized control late on.

Poor French discipline in the first half – conceding eight penalties – had allowed the visitors to stay in the game, and Les Bleus led by just a point with 20 minutes left.

However, Julien Marchand and Bielle-Biarrey scores extended their advantage, and Josh Nasser’s attempt to spark a fightback was met with a quick French reply as Maxime Lamothe added another a minute from the end.

Bielle-Biarrey’s double, which also saw him set up two tries, means he has now scored 20 Test tries in 22 appearances since his debut in 2023, while France’s win secured them a top seed in the World Cup draw.

Elsewhere, Italy’s autumn series finished with a 34-19 win at home to Chile in the first meeting between the sides.

