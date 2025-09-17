This article was last updated on September 17, 2025

Jumbo appoints former Lidl CEO as CEO

Former Lidl CEO Jesper Hojer will be the new highest boss of supermarket chain Jumbo. From next year the Deen Tom Heidman will succeed, who has been an interim chief at Jumbo since March.

Hojer started in 2004 at supermarket chain Lidl. There he worked until 2019 in various international positions, including as a board member of Lidl Nederland, CEO in Belgium and his last years as a CEO at Lidl International. In that period he put the budget supermarket on the map. With his experience, Jumbo also hopes to continue to grow.

The family business has had a boisterous period. Until September 2022, Frits van Eerd was the CEO of Jumbo. He resigned because he was suspected of money laundering. Van Eerd was replaced by financial CEO Ton van Veen, who left early this year. Tom Heidman took over and soon Hojer will be at the helm of the family business.

The Van Eerd family is enthusiastic about his arrival. “With Jesper we get an experienced entrepreneur who fits Jumbo’s culture and ambitions,” says Colette Cloosterman. Together with her sister and brother Frits van Eerd, she owns the supermarket.

Only the latter owner no longer has voting rights in the company. At the beginning of this month, Van Eerd was made at a distance as a large part of the keeper. In August he became convicted of two years in prison For money laundering, bribery and forgery. He has now appealed against this.

Hojer will soon be moving from Austria to the Netherlands and will therefore start working again at a family business.

