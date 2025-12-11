Canada adds 4 new groups to list of terrorist organizations

The groups include 764, Maniac Murder Cult, Terrorgram Collective, and the ISIS affiliate Islamic State-Mozambique.

The Government of Canada has added four new groups to the list of terrorist entities recognized under the Criminal Code.

The groups include 764, Maniac Murder Cult, Terrorgram Collective, and the ISIS affiliate Islamic State-Mozambique.

“The Government of Canada is taking action to counter terrorism and violent extremism, in particular the radicalization of young people online, by adding four new organizations to the Criminal Code list of terrorist entities,” a news release issued by the federal government read.

“These measures help protect Canadians and communities from intimidation, hate, and acts of violent extremism and terrorism.”

The move means Canadian law enforcement and security agencies will have more tools to “prevent and disrupt terrorist activity,” the government noted.

All property owned by these groups in Canada must be frozen and reported to the RCMP or Canadian Security Intelligence Service and it is now a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to “knowingly deal with property belonging” to these entities.

“Providing property or financial services that benefit these groups is also prohibited,” the news release noted.

“Immigration and border officials can use this listing to inform decisions on admissibility under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.”

