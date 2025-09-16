This article was last updated on September 16, 2025

Yet again a subsidy for wind farms in the North Sea

The government announces the return of subsidy for wind farms at sea this afternoon. Sources confirm that to the NOS. Next year, just under billion euros will be allocated to prevent the construction of wind farms from stopping. In recent years, large wind farms in the North Sea have been tendered without a subsidy.

In the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Denmark, tendering procedures for wind farms at sea have failed lately. No energy company dared the investment.

That is because the construction costs have increased by thirty to forty percent in recent years. Moreover, there is uncertainty about the future decrease in electricity by the industry. According to the cabinet, there is no alternative to wind farms at sea when it comes to generating very large quantities of sustainable electricity.

Risks with delays

National network operator Tennet has already been well advanced with the construction of the infrastructure for future wind farms in the North Sea. Delay in the construction of those wind farms causes enormous cost increases at TenneT. The ‘normal’ subsidy scheme as applied next year is temporary. The cabinet is preparing legislation to align financing in the future with those in countries such as Denmark and the United Kingdom.

This is the so -called “contracts for differentence.” This means that a subsidy is granted with a low electricity price. With a very high electricity price, the profit of the energy company is skimmed off. The market does its job within a certain bandwidth.

Exactly how much the subsidy for wind farms at sea will cost the taxpayer is uncertain. That ultimately depends on the future electricity price that the builder of the wind farms will have to deal with.

