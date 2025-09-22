England defeat France to go to the World Cup final against Canada next Saturday

This article was last updated on September 22, 2025

Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final

Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final

England (7) 35

Tries: Kildunne (2), Cokayne, Ward, Jones Cons: Harrison 5

France (5) 17

Tries: Konde (2) Arbey Cons: Bourgeois

Ellie Kildunne scored two tries on her comeback as England dug deeper than they have all tournament to see off a stubborn France and book their place in a seventh successive Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

Kildunne, who missed the last-eight win over Scotland with concussion, thrillingly sliced France open either side of the break.

However, France were never out of the contest. The underdogs trailed 7-5 at half-time but could easily have led as England errors gave them a wealth of possession and territory.

The Red Roses improved after the interval, with a familiar driving maul delivering a try for hooker Amy Cokayne, before a short-range effort from Abbie Ward gave the hosts breathing space on the scoreboard.

Kildunne, who had scampered in for the game’s opening try after four minutes, then seized on Carla Arbez’s heavy attempt to control the ball with her foot and weaved through the remnants of the France defence to make it 28-12 with a little over 10 minutes to go.

France centre Nassira Konde crossed for her second try to close the gap, but Meg Jones ensured England had the final say as she latched on to replacement Holly Aitchison’s kick to dot down.

The cheers that greeted Kildunne’s player of the match award from the 25,478-strong crowd were just as loud.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Harrison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Talling, Ward, Aldcroft (capt), Kabeya, Matthews

Replacements: Atkin-Davies, Clifford, Bern, Galligan, Feaunati, L Packer, Aitchison, Rowland

France: Bourgeois; Arbey, Konde, Vernier, M Menager (capt); Arbez, Bourdon Sansus; Brosseau, Gerin, Bernadou, Fall Raclot, Ikahehegi, Squire, L Champon, T Feleu.

Replacements: Riffonneau, Deshaye, Khalfaoui, Maka, Okemba, A Chambon, Tuy, Boulard.

