This article was last updated on September 23, 2025

NVIDIA closes Megadeal with a company behind Chatgpt: investment of 100 billion dollars

Chip manufacturer Nvidia has closed a mega teal with OpenAI, the company behind Chatgpt. The two companies report this in a joint statement.

The American chip maker is going to stab 100 billion dollars in OpenAI. The tech company has promised to buy millions of AI chips from Nvidia.

In addition, there will be a new data center and Nvidia will launch a special chip. Jensen Huan, the highest boss of Nvidia, calls the deal “the next step forward”.

Artificial intelligence

Nvidia is the most valuable listed company in the world: the shares are worth more than $ 4300 billion. The company’s chips are needed for the development of artificial intelligence, so that the company has a enormous growth Goed through.

OpenAi is best known for Chatgpt. With that AI chat service, the company broke through at the end of 2022. In the meantime, OpenAi has also launched other tools, Including AI video maker Sora.

OpenAi says he has 700 million active users every week.

