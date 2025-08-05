This article was last updated on August 5, 2025

Tiktok wants to fire dozens of moderators in Berlin

Social Medium Tiktok is planning to dismiss around 150 employees at the office in Berlin. That reports The German trade union far.di.

According to the trade union, the dismissals will fall in the Trust & Safety department and the live department. In any case, it would be moderators, who also assess Dutch content. They filter, report and remove content. Their work will now be carried out by AI and external companies, the trade union writes.

Tiktok employees have already demonstrated a number of times in July against the plans. The trade union demands negotiations on the severance payments and longer notice periods, but so far the company would refuse to negotiate.

More fired

The planned redundancies of moderators at Tiktok are not isolated. In May, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, also announced that it would keep an eye on what people put on the platforms.

According to Spanish trade unions, Meta is fired at 2000. These people did not work at Meta itself, but at the Telus company.

That checked for Meta from Barcelona content in different languages. It was already announced in April that Meta no longer wants to use the services of Telus.

