This article was last updated on August 5, 2025

Four dead after flooding in Indian village in the Himalayas, still 50 missing

At least four people died when a village in the Indian Himalaya mountains was struck by a flood after a cloudburst and a landslide. At least fifty people are still being searched for. That reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV News.

With a cloudburst there is a sudden rain shower in which a lot of rain falls in a short period. The floods take place in a village in Uttarkashi, in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand. It is very high in the Himalaya Mountains.

The river Kheer Ganga also stepped outside his banks through the rain showers. The subsequent tidal waves vague houses, shops and roads completely gone, writes The Times of India.

A powerful water stream runs rapidly through the village from heights:

The police call on social media to stay on their way of the river. Emergency services have started with auxiliary and rescue operations at the war level, says the Prime Minister of Uttarakhand.

The Indian army was also used to offer support with 150 soldiers. “Until now, 15 to 20 people have been evacuated, with injured medical treatment immediately being given the medical facility of the army,” says the army. Search and rescue operations are being continued.

In recent years, the environment has increasingly been hit by tidal waves and landslides, which, according to experts, is due to climate change. The Indian Meteorological Institute has issued a ‘red’ warning for extremely heavy rainfall in the hilly the state.

Noshet Indian village of Uttarkashi in the Himalaya Mountains.

