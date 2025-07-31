This article was last updated on July 31, 2025

Publisher and journalist Derk Sauer (72) died

Publisher and journalist Derk Sauer died. That has Het Parool announced, the newspaper where he had a column.

Sauer was injured in his back at an accident with his sailing boat at the beginning of this month. “He is currently recovering and will be absent for a long time,” Het Parool wrote last week. Today the newspaper writes that he died in his holiday home in Zeeland in the presence of his family.

Sauer is best known as the founder of The Moscow Times, the first English -language newspaper in Russia. He appeared in 1992, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the communist era.

