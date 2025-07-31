This article was last updated on July 31, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

KLM remains in the red figures, but a win for parent company Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM is doing better. The French-Dutch airline has made more profit in the last six months than a year ago. Yet daughter KLM continues to tackle.

Although KLM’s turnover has risen by almost 6 percent in the past six months to 6.3 billion euros, the Dutch airline still suffered a loss. That amounted to 2 million euros. It is an improvement compared to a year ago. Then KLM played a loss of 31 million euros.

“It’s going well, but not good enough,” says KLM top woman Marjan Rintel. “The planes are full and that is what it starts with that. We have been able to use 3 percent more of our aircraft capacity, but you see that our internal and external costs are increasing considerably. That means that profit is not forthcoming.”

More wage costs due to inflation

For example, the wage costs at KLM have increased in the past year. According to Rintel, this is mainly due to the ongoing inflation, which she believes in France is much less bothered in France. The harbor fees have also risen considerably at Schiphol. “We all have to earn back that,” says Rintel.

In addition, KLM is bothering the unrest in the world. For example, it must be flown by because of the war in Ukraine. Due to the conflicts in the Middle East, a number of destinations cannot be flown at all.

KLM is busy reducing the costs. The goal is to save 450 million euros this year. Rintel emphasizes that these savings are really being implemented. “It is on course and I am confident that we are actually implementing those savings. It is not only to cut back, also doing things more efficiently and using more capacity from our fleet.”

Lower fuel price

The results of KLM are in considerable contrast with those of parent company Air France-KLM. That achieved a profit in the last 6 months because 401 million euros, a sharp increase compared to a year ago. Then the company played a loss of 314 million euros.

The profit is partly caused by the lower fuel price. In addition, Air France-KLM has fewer setbacks this year. For example, the company had a lot of problems with the Olympic Games last year. Because of the expected crowds, many travelers then the French capital.

KLM had been bothered by the NATO summit in The Hague in recent months, so Schiphol was busy.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.