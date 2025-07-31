Swedish IS-terrorist convicted of burning Jordanian pilot in 2014

This article was last updated on July 31, 2025

Swedish IS-terrorist convicted of on fire on fire Jordanian pilot in 2014

In Sweden, IS-terrorist Osama Krayem has been sentenced to a life sentence. He was involved in it in 2014 in Syria burn alive From the Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh.

The pilot was knocked down by IS terrorists and was locked up by masked men in a metal cage that was set on fire. A video was made that the Islamic State used as propaganda material.

During a Belgian investigation into those images, Krayem was identified as one of the perpetrators on the basis of a scar at his eyebrow. He was the one who brought the pilot to the metal cage, locked him in and then guarded.

The judge in Stockholm condemned the 32-year-old jihadist for a serious war crime and terrorism. Previously, Krayem had already been sentenced to a lifelong punishment for his share in the terrorist attacks in Brussels (2016) and Paris (2015).

Sadiq Brigade

Osama Krayem grew up in Malmö and radicalized in his late teenage years. He traveled to Syria where he joined. There he quickly rose in the ranks and was a member of the Sadiq Brigade elite cataljon in a short time. In 2016 he was arrested in the Belgian city of Laken.

Krayem can still appeal against the decision of the Swedish court. When the lawsuit is completed, he will be sent back to France to sit out his sentence.

