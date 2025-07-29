This article was last updated on July 29, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Philips expects less high costs due to new trade agreements Trump

Philips expects to incur fewer costs in the coming year due to the American taxes. That is what the company says at the presentation of the half -year figures.

In the first instance, Philips thought they would lose between 250 to 300 million euros due to the American levies. In the meantime, that has been adjusted down to around 150 to 200 million euros.

Not only the deal between the EU and the United States has an impact on Philips. The fact that China and the US made new trade agreements in May was good news for the multinational. Philips also produces devices in China and then sells in the United States. Until 14 May, an input load of 145 percent applied to products from China. But thanks to the interim agreement between China and the US, this was reduced to 30 percent for the next 90 days.

As a result, this year is probably more rosy for the company. Philips also adjusts the profit margin slightly. Next year it expects a profit of around 11.5 percent.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.