Amazing 5th Test as India win by 6 runs to draw the series

England were denied a record-breaking run chase by an irresistible India, who snatched victory by six runs in one of the most dramatic conclusions in Test cricket history.

In scenes that will go down in British sporting folklore, Chris Woakes came out to bat with his arm in a sling to support Gus Atkinson when England needed 17 to reach their target of 374.

Woakes was given a hero’s welcome, then stood at the non-striker’s end as Atkinson attempted to swipe England to victory.

Amid almost unbearable tension at The Oval, Atkinson and Woakes somehow tried to inch England on, surrounded by the deafening din of the febrile Indian support.

After Atkinson clobbered Mohammed Siraj for six, Woakes ran a bye to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who missed the stumps, in order for Atkinson to pinch the strike.

India kept the field back. Prasidh Krishna bowled the next over. Woakes was able to run a two, then another vital single off the final ball to leave Atkinson with the strike.

But Atkinson was bowled by the brilliant Siraj, giving India their narrowest victory in terms of runs in a Test.

It left one of the greatest series ever played level at 2-2, concluding 25 days of outstanding sporting theatre.

At the end of a fractious series, India broke off from the delirious celebrations to commiserate with Woakes, then embarked on a lap of honour, soaking up a historic win with their jubilant fans.

