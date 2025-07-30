This article was last updated on July 30, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Welcome or not: Beyoncé puts most successful country tour ever to her name

Beyoncé closed her Cowboy Carter concert series in Las Vegas last Sunday. The tour has brought in 407.6 million dollars (almost 352 million euros) and is therefore the most successful country tour ever. This is evident from the box score figures of the American Music Weekblad Billboard.

The 43-year-old music star wrote history twice. She is the first woman and the first American artist (male, female, solo or group) who has completed two tours worldwide, both raising more than 400 million dollars.

Her previous Tour, the Renaissance tour from 2023, raised $ 579.8 million. Other artists who also reached this milestone include the British groups Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and singer Ed Sheeran.

Beyoncé played 32 shows within three months during her latest concert series and sold 1.6 million tickets worldwide. This makes the tour also the tour that reached the $ 400 million fastest.

Cowboy Carter

Countryalbum Cowboy Carter was released last March. Beyoncé Knowles, who has also carried Carter as a last name since her marriage to Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter), works together with various artists, including countryicons Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

Beyoncé was the first black woman to win at the beginning of this year Grammy For the best country album. Cowboy Carter and Renaissance form the first two albums of a cross-transmitting trilogy in which the singers explore the black origin of different music genres. Renaissance won the Grammy for the best danceea album.

Country

The singer, born in the southern state of Texas, has a difficult past with the country genre. In 2016, Beyoncé performed unannounced with the Dixie Chicks during the Country Music Awards (CMAs), with the Country song Daddy Lessons. Several country fans were racist about the singer after the performance, the American newspaper writes The Hill.

Several black artists do not feel welcome in the world of country music. It would also be difficult for them to break through in it, because the genre focuses primarily on white fans, writes the news site NBC News.

When the Single Texas Hold ‘EM van Beyoncé’s Countryalbum appeared last year, the reactions were divided. A local Countryradio Station, Kykc, refused to run her single when a fan asked. The fan received an email from the radio station with the message: “We don’t play Beyoncé at KYKC, because we are a country music station.”

In response, a petition was set up that called on all Countryradiostations to play Beyoncé’s singles. It was signed more than 30,000 times.

“The country music industry has to deal with its own racism and anti-blackness,” wrote the organizer In the petition. “It must acknowledge the roots of the genre in black history and celebrate black artists who recover something that originally comes from their community.”

The radio station stated in a response to the discussion that it loves Beyoncé and play her music at sister stations. They would simply have not been aware of her latest country album.

Country Music Awards

Also last year, then Cowboy Carter was not nominated With the Country Music Awards, the disappointment was great. Many artists and fans expressed their support for the singer.

“If Beyoncé had received a nomination for Album of the Year from the CMAs, she would have written history as the first black woman with a nomination in that category,” wrote music platform Rolling Stone. “After almost six decades, that is no longer a price to fight for. It is a gross omission. The history of country music is full of things like that.”

The singer says he has worked on Cowboy Carter for more than five years. “This album comes from the feeling that I was not welcome, and I was clearly not that,” wrote the singer last year Instagram. She hopes that “it will be irrelevant to talk about the breed of artists when it comes to music genres”.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.