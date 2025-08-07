This article was last updated on August 7, 2025

Enormous increase in fraud with phone calls that easily promise work

It often starts with a phone call from an unknown number: “Hello, I want to talk to you”. What follows is an offer for work: an easy job to earn some extra money in a few hours a day. In reality it is about scam that is making more and more victims, the fraud help desk sees.

This year the organization already received ten times as many reports about this form of fraud as last year. Many of the reports involve phone calls; 88 percent of the declarants say they have been called. But scammers also approach people via SMS and WhatsApp, or via advertisements on social media.

The scammers try to lure people with work that can easily be done from home. For example, by filling in prices and reviews of hotels on a website. “The system does 95% of the work, so all you have to do is click and send,” it says for example.

After a while people are tempted to transfer money. That is supposedly necessary for larger jobs. People often earn back that money – and even more, the fraud help desk sees. But as soon as you transfer larger amounts, it suddenly becomes very difficult to get that money back.

Thousands of euros damage

With this form of fraud, scammers were able to make hundreds of Dutch victims this year. On average they lost 6500 euros, according to figures from the Fraud Help Desk.

In the first half of this year, the Fraud Help Desk registered a total damage of 1.52 million euros for this form of fraud. That is almost as much as in the whole of 2024: then it was 1.67 million euros.

It also happened to 46-year-old Lianne (not her real name), who saw an advertisement online for working from home at the beginning of July, she tells the NOS. “I wanted to earn a little extra before the summer. This seemed like a nice way to get extra income from home.”

I could just withdraw the money I earned. To gain your confidence.

Lianne, victim of online scams

Lianne got in touch with someone who occurred as an employee of an online clothing store. “There I had to judge products,” she says. “So five stars, or four stars. I don’t think that’s surprising: companies use that as a marketing agent.”

She received an account at the fake store and went to work. Dozens of reviews later there was more than 100 euros on her account, she says. “I could just withdraw the money I earned. They advised that too. To win your trust.”

Then she was advised to leave a small amount on her account. That would be necessary to ‘order’ the products they have to assess. The idea: you spend the amount on your purchases that you have to assess, but after your ‘work’ you get the purchase amount back. Plus extra money as a reward for your work.

Gain trust

Then a big assignment came in. “A package deal. They say that you are lucky that you got it,” says Lianne. It is a large order that costs a lot of money. “Then your account will be in the min. And you have to pay additional to do your work.”

When I was ready, there was 850 euros on my account.

Lianne, victim of online scams

Because the scammers had her confidence, Lianne deposited 200 euros to continue with the assessments. It seemed to go well. “When I was ready, there was 850 euros on my account.”

Then another package deal came in. Again her account was in the minus and she could not ‘buy’ products to assess. So the work was quiet until she again bought again. “This time it was a larger order: I had to deposit 1800 euros.” Lianne transfers the amount to her account. After all, the last time it went well.

“Then it gets in common,” she says. While she places the ‘orders’ and rates products, she sees the next large assignment coming in. Again her account is in red – and she cannot continue. The previous assignment is also not ready, so she will not be paid. She has to deposit 6000 euros to continue.

Lianne feels that it’s not fluff. She will not transfer that 6000 euros. She tries to get her 1800 euros back, but the scammers don’t give at home. She has lost the money.

Guilt and shame

First pay out, but then ask a lot of money: it is a tactic that the scammers use more often, sees the fraud help desk. The organization therefore advises not to respond to the phone calls or messages.

Lianne has lost almost 1000 euros, but also has feelings of guilt and shame. “I should have known better: deposit money to earn, that is of course not how it works.”

“Sometimes I read about scams. Then I judged easily: how can you kick it there? Now I am a victim myself. They are sneaky and cunning and abuse your confidence. They are criminals. They have done something wrong, not me.”

