Police search for missing Toronto woman Bihshta Labib

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Bihshta Labib, 37, was last seen on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 7:41 a.m., in the Roywood Drive and Underpass Gate area.

She is described as 5'3”, with an average build, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a ¾ black jacket with fur hood, dark toque, black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black and purple running shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.