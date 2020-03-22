Police search for missing Toronto woman Bihshta Labib

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Bihshta Labib, 37, was last seen on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 7:41 a.m., in the Roywood Drive and Underpass Gate area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
