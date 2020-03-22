Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh’s film gets a title

One of the most pleasant success stories of 2019 was that of Indra Kumar. He presented his film Total Dhamaal in the first quarter of the year and not many expected it to work big time. But this multi-starrer was a huge hit, collecting Rs. 154.23 crore at the box office. Even on television, the film got record of views, even during repeat telecast. Before Total Dhamaal, Indra Kumar had suffered twin debacles in the form of Super Nani (2014) and Great Grand Masti (2016). But Total Dhamaal’s runaway success got him back into the big league once again.

And now he’s back with another entertainer. In December 2019, it was announced that the veteran filmmaker will be helming an action comedy, produced by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films. Ajay, who acted and co-produced Total Dhamaal, will also feature in the star cast along with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Recently, it came to light that this film has been titled Thank God. This was revealed by Rakul Preet Singh in an interview to an entertainment daily. Another recent report mentioned that the film is in the Munna Bhai zone and is about two goofy men with hearts of gold, who are out to reform the society and the madness that ensues as a result. This report also states that it has been Indra Kumar’s passion project and that he has been scripting the idea for years.

Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she was to start shooting for Thank God on April 10. But the Coronavirus outbreak has thrown the schedule out of gear. Nevertheless, the makers are eyeing a summer 2021 release and if all goes well, it shall arrive on schedule.

Apart from Thank God, Rakul Preet Singh has two more Bollywood films in the pipeline – John Abraham starrer Attack and an untitled project with Arjun Kapoor.

Down South, she’ll be seen in the much-awaited Kamal Haasan film Indian 2 and the Tamil sci-fi flick Ayalaan.

