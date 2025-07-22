This article was last updated on July 22, 2025

Famine Gaza with day more angry: ‘It’s hell on earth’

Different institutions of the United Nations raise the alarm about the lack of food in the Gaza Strip.

A special UN reporter for the right to food says to Al Jazeera that the current situation is “the most horrible phase of Israel’s famine”.

The head of the UN organization for Palestinian refugees UNRWA says that both employees and doctors of the organization faint every day of hunger and malnutrition during their work. “They suffer and now need care,” says Philippe Lazzarini.

He calls the humanitarian situation in Gaza hell on earth. He says it is nowhere safe. According to Lazzerini, there is plenty of food in storage places outside of Gaza to feed the Palestinian population for three months, but that help is not allowed

In March, the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu imposed a total blockade for food and auxiliary transports. Since mid -May, the Israeli army has sporadic relief supplies through. At the food distribution points that are under the control of the army, dozens of Palestinians are killed every day.

No food days for days

Recent research by the World Food Program (WFP) shows that almost one in three people does not eat for days. The organization said Sunday That almost half a million people suffer from extreme famine. “The situation is worse than I have ever seen,” said Carl Skau, deputy director of the WFP. “A father I met had lost 25 kilos for the past two months. People starve, while we have eaten just across the border.”

Because there is hardly any independent journalists, Gaza and information from the area is scarce, reliable figures about how many people died by hunger are difficult to verify. Various sources say that dozens of children have died this year due to malnutrition.

The Arabian news channel Al Jazeera spoke with desperate Palestinians who are looking for food. The few food that comes in Gaza and is available on the market is extremely expensive, reports the channel. This cannot be paid for most Palestinians. For example, flour is 3000 times more expensive than before the war and fuel to cook is barely for sale.

A Canadian doctor who regularly works in Gaza tells Al Jazeera that she sees the worst form of hunger and starvation in Gaza. “I see people who have difficulty geting through the day because they don’t have the energy to perform their normal tasks,” says Deirdre Nunan.

The doctor also emphasizes that Palestinians who are injured by Israeli air strikes or cannot recover from food aid points. Due to the lack of food, injured people do not get enough energy to recover physically. That reduces the chance of survival.

Border

Just like UNRWA and WPF, several aid organizations say that they can quickly get large amounts of food into the Gaza Strip when there is a ceasefire and open the boundaries. “During the previous cease-fire, we showed what is possible: we have delivered more than 8000 trucks with food in just 42 days,” says SKUA director of the WFP. “We can do that again.”

The international community has been on Israel for some time in vain to allow more help. Among other things, sanctions are threatened.

