Is Israel moving towards creating ‘Greater Israel’?

By: Tanveer Jafri

Right now, the power in Syria is in the hands of Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani. Julani is a controversial man who has gone from being a terrorist leader to becoming the interim president of Syria. He led the group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which came out of the terrorist organisation al-Qaeda. The United Nations, the United States, the European Union, and Britain all listed HTS as a terrorist group. Earlier, the United States even put a $10 million reward on Julani.Later, on May 14, 2025, US President Donald Trump met Julani in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After this meeting, the US removed sanctions on Syria and recognized Julani’s government. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present at this meeting. It is important to note that Bashar al-Asad’s government fell on December 8, 2024, when rebel groups—especially HTS led by Julani—captured Syria’s capital, Damascus. After this, President Asad left the country with his family and went to Russia, where he was given political asylum. The rebels started a strong attack on November 27, 2024, and within just 11 days, they removed Asad’s government without any big fight. The US and Israel played an important role in removing Asad and helping Julani, thus a former terrorist, become the interim president of Syria. They did this because Asad was close to Russia and was also seen as being supported by Iran. That’s why, taking advantage of the differences between Shia and Sunni Muslims, they gave power to Julani, who has strict Sunni views.

But in the past days Israel attacked Syria using different excuses. On July 16, the Israeli air force bombed the headquarters of the Syrian army in Damascus and hit military bases in the Daraa and Sweida regions of southern Syria. Israel says these attacks are to protect Druze and other minority communities in Syria. However, political experts think this claim is not believable—especially because Israel’s army has been accused of big violence in Gaza. They say it is strange for Israel to suddenly care about the safety of Syrian minorities. Actually, the real purpose of these attacks is to weaken Syria’s military power and send a strong message. Israel wants Syria to not have strong weapons or a powerful army, and Israel is keeping a close watch on Syria, especially near its own borders. To reach this goal, especially in 2024 and 2025, Israel has carried out many air and ground attacks inside Syria. The main targets have been Syria’s military bases, weapon storage sites, and groups supported by Iran, such as Hezbollah. In December 2024 alone, Israel attacked more than 250 targets in Syria, claiming to have destroyed 70-80% of Syria’s strategic military assets. Similarly, Israel increased its control near the buffer zone close to the Golan Heights and carried out attacks in southern Syria, again giving the reason of protecting the Druze community. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said these attacks are necessary for Israel’s national security and to stop terrorist groups or enemy forces (like Iran and Hezbollah) from becoming strong in Syria.

Right now, Syria’s interim president, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, has been put in power by the US and Israel, but he has become so isolated and helpless that he cannot even turn to Russia or Iran for help. In fact, there are strong efforts going on to destroy what is left of Syria’s military strength. However, according to the latest news, a ceasefire has been announced between Israel and Syria. On July 17, after violent clashes in the southern Syrian city of Suwayda between the Druze minority and Bedouin communities—where Israel also got involved—a ceasefire agreement was reportedly reached.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that all parties, including Israel, have agreed to the ceasefire. According to this agreement, the Syrian army is pulling back from Suwayda, and a deal has been made with Druze leaders to stop all military action and fully reintegrate the area into the Syrian state.US envoy Tom Barrack also confirmed that Israel and Syria, with support from Turkey, Jordan, and other neighbouring countries, have agreed to the ceasefire. Israel has allowed Syrian internal security forces to enter Suwayda for 48 hours to help restore order. Even with this news, some Druze leaders, like Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri, have rejected the ceasefire and have said they will continue fighting, which raises doubts about how stable the ceasefire really is. That’s why this truce is considered fragile, especially since a previous ceasefire broke down after only a few hours. The situation remains tense and it’s doubtful whether this agreement will remain in place for long or not.

But from removing Bashar al-Asad from power to the time of the puppet interim president Julani, the on-going Israeli military operations to weaken Syria’s army are enough to show that after taking over the Golan Heights, Israel now has its eyes set on Syria. It’s not surprising if interim president Abu Mohammad al-Julani himself is forced to act as a tool for the US and Israel. This is a wake-up call for the whole world to understand Israel’s real intentions in the Middle East—where it is being used as an American pawn. There is nothing wrong in saying that after capturing a large part of Palestine and carrying out massacres in Gaza and attacks in Syria, Israel is actively working toward its goal of creating a ‘Greater Israel’. Contact: 9896219228

Tanveer Jafri

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

