This article was last updated on August 8, 2025

Trump wants CEO Chip Giant Intel to leave for a conflict of interest

President Trump wants the CEO of the American chip manufacturer Intel to leave. He states that there is a substantial conflict of interest, but gives no further explanation.

“There is no other solution,” he wrote on Truth Social. After these statements, the shares of the company fell by 3.5 percent. The chip manufacturer is one of the three most important producers in the world, together with the Taiwanese TSMC and the Korean Samsung.

The highest boss, the American Lip-Bu Tan, would have invested in hundreds of Chinese companies before he worked at Intel. Some of them have ties with the Chinese army, discovered Reuters news agency This year.

Tan is said to have invested at least $ 200 million between March 2012 and December 2024, including in Chinese chip companies. In March this year he became the highest boss of Intel.

Questions from Senator

Reuters reported this week that the Republican Senator Tom Cotton had asked the chairman of the Intel board of directors about Tans ties with Chinese companies.

“American companies that get government support must be responsible for dealing with tax money and adhere to strict safety regulations,” Cotton wrote about it on X.

Correspondent United States Sjoerd den Daas:

“It is unorthodox for an American president, to call on a chairman of a listed company. Not for Trump, who likes to interfere in all facets of society.

Trumps call seems to be mainly inspired by a study by Reuters news agency, in which it was written about the interests that Tan has built up in Chinese chip companies in recent years. Tan was previously at the helm of a company that had been violating American export restrictions last week.

Washington has long been busy making chip companies invest and produce more in America, and tries to squeeze Chinese access to advanced chip technology. That is intensified under Trump.

Some analysts say that Tans Knowledge of the Chinese market can be an advantage at a time when America and China are involved in a struggle for technological superiority. Others see it as a political risk, at a time when ties with China are under the magnifying glass.

Intel, once a precursor, is miles behind his competition. Especially when it comes to the development of AI chips. To make the catch -up, it has received billions in government support in recent years. Trump will want to see steps of Intel who will support his policy. “

The chip maker has not yet responded to Trump’s statements. Yesterday, a spokesperson said that both Intel and Tan are “very committed to the national security of the US and the integrity of our role in the US Defense Ecosystem”.

The company also wants to talk to the senator.

