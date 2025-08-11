This article was last updated on August 11, 2025

‘Big chip makers pay the White House to be able to deliver China AI chips’

Two major American chip producers have agreed with President Trump to pay part of their turnover to be able to deliver high -quality chips to China. NVIDIA and AMD promise to pay 15 percent of sales through this export to the US state treasury

This concerns permits for the delivery of high -quality computer chips to China. These powerful chips are suitable for artificial intelligence. The Chinese internet giants Bytedance (the company behind Tiktok) and Tencent (publisher of Games and the company behind the popular social medium WeChat) want the chips to have. The US government is scared That China uses them to get a technological and military lead over the US.

Last month, Nvidia surprised with a message that it Still a permit Had received to sell the chips in China. According to the three newspapers, a remarkable price tag is hanging here. Both companies do not want to confirm the agreements against the newspapers, but they do not deny them.

To assure

Never before has such an agreement been made for an export permit in the US, the FT reports. According to the business newspaper, it does fit into the trend in which President Trump wants to create more tax revenues and jobs in his own country at the expense of abroad.

There are also worries about that. Last month, media company Paramount received a permit to merge with Skydance Media. Shortly thereafter, Paramounts TV channel CBS reported that next year the plug from the popular talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is drawn. Presenter Colbert is a great critic of Trump.

Indignant viewers made the link with the merger permit, but according to CBS and Paramount this is separate from each other.

