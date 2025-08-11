This article was last updated on August 11, 2025

Colombian presidential candidate Uribe died after shooting in June

The Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died of the effects of a shooting. His wife reports this on social media. Two months ago, on June 7, he was shot twice in his head during a campaign event. Since then he has been in a critical condition in the hospital.

The 39-year-old Uribe was a candidate for next year’s presidential elections. He was the leader of the right -wing opposition, and criticized left -wing President Gustavo Petro. Shortly after the shooting, he called the incident an “act of violence, not only against his person, but also against democracy”.

The police have arrested six suspects. The suspected shooter is a boy of 15 years old. Authorities think that the Guerrilla group FARC is behind the attack.

President Álvaro Uribe

Miguel Uribe is not a family of former President Álvaro Uribe, who was involved in one in recent weeks controversial lawsuit. The father of the deceased presidential candidate Uribe was a businessman and trade union leader, his mother was a journalist. In 1991 she was killed during a rescue attempt, after she was abducted by a drug cartel led by Pablo Escobar.

